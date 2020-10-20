Country superstar Garth Brooks to soon drop two new albums

(WATE) — Garth Brooks fans, listen up: The countdown has begun for the dropping of not one, but two new albums from the country superstar.

“Triple Live Deluxe,” an album of live performances and his album of all new songs, “Fun” are coming out in November.

Brooks made it on Good Morning America on Tuesday, to share where he found inspiration for his new work.

“I think the title wraps us up more than any album. What’s it like in the studio, how do you have fun when the whole world’s going through this. We put this off, I just think it’s time what we smile a little bit, had a bit of fun and here it comes.” Garth Brooks

“Fun” and “Triple Live Deluxe” debut on November 20.

