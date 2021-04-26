Dierks Bentley playing Cotton Eyed Joe in May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley is coming to Knoxville.
Bentley is bringing back the High Times & Hangovers tour with five shows in five nights, kicking off on May 11. The tour will end at Cotton Eyed Joe on May 15. Tickets go on sale to fan club members at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30.
For more information visit www.dierks.com.
HIGH TIMES & HANGOVERS TOUR DATES:
5/11/21 Isle of Palms SC – Windjammer
5/12/21 Greenville, SC – Blindhorse Saloon
5/13/21 Charlotte, NC – Coyote Joe’s
5/14/21 Gainesville, FL – Knockin Boots
5/15/21 Knoxville, TN – Cotton Eyed Joe