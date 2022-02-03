PEMBROKE, Va. (WJW) – A Virginia lodge is inviting “Dirty Dancing” fans to have the times of their lives at their resort, where the iconic movie was filmed 35 years ago.

Mountain Lake Lodge, known as Kellerman’s Mountain House in the classic movie, is located in the center of a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary in Virginia. It appeared in scenes that featured the Harvest Restaurant and Patio, where characters Johnny and Baby, played by Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, saw each other for the first time. There’s also Baby’s Cabin and The Gazebo, where the salsa lessons happened.

The resort is offering fans the chance to transport themselves back in time with “Dirty Dancing Weekends.” Guests can take part in activities inspired by the movie from dance lessons and guided tours of film locations to parties, lawn games, scavenger hunts and screenings of the film.

(Photo Credit: Mountain Lake Lodge)

(Photo Credit: Dan Mirolli)

(Photo Credit: Dan Mirolli)

It includes a welcome cocktail in a souvenir Kellerman’s glass, a $200 dining credit and a gift bag with a Kellerman’s beach towel.

“We are elated for a national audience to discover that Mountain Lake Lodge is a real destination steeped in history and offers today’s guests a special experience, whether they are ‘Dirty Dancing’ aficionados, hikers or mountain bikers, or just want to relax and get away,” said Heidi Stone, president and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge.

The dance weekend packages are available during several weekends in 2022. Unfortunately, they’re sold out at the moment, but the lodge encourages guests to call and double-check availability. Additionally, weekends were also just announced for the 2023 season.

Mountain Lake Lodge is also the site of Fox’s new celebrity dance competition, “The Real Dirty Dancing.” The show runs four consecutive Tuesday evenings in February.