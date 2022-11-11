KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The celebration of the century comes alive in the Disney On Ice show “Let’s Celebrate!” at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and Auditorium this weekend.

This monumental ice-skating spectacular returns to Knoxville playing eight fun-filled performances at Knoxville Civic Coliseum from November 10-13, 2022.

The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of figure skaters. The show will also feature more than 30 songs such as “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata.”

Show dates and times are listed below.

Thursday, Nov. 10 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.

The Knoxville Civic Coliseum is located at 500 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue in Knoxville. Tickets are available online via Ticketmaster or can be purchased in person at the box office.