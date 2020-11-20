Dolly Parton and friends join Pandora LIVE for free Holiday concert

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton performs at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Parton’s $1 million gift to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University helped researchers develop Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine, announced this week. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton announced a Pandora LIVE Holiday special that will stream just in time for the holidays on December 4.

This free event is set to kick off at 9 p.m. EST and features songs from Dolly’s holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Brett Eldredge and Carly Pearce will be joining the country music icon to sing some seasonal favorites.

You can RSVP to the virtual event, and be sure to tune in 15 minutes early for exclusive pre-show activities.