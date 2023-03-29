(Associated Press) — Dolly Parton will return for a second consecutive year as host of the Academy of Country Music Awards but this year she’s bringing a new plus-one to help — Garth Brooks.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” said Parton in a statement. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together.”

It’s the second consecutive year that the show will be hosted by Parton but marks the first time Brooks will take the stage to host an awards show.

In March, Parton told WATE 6 at the opening of her theme park Dollywood that her “cup runneth over” with new projects.

The show is set for May 11 and will stream live on Amazon Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

“Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” added Brooks.

In this undated photo, Nashville, Tenn., newsman Joe Edwards, who has been writing the “Nashville Sound” column for nine years and knows everyone in the country music industry, poses with friend, actor and singer Dolly Parton at an awards reception. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Dolly Parton performs in concert at Thompson Boling Arena, Tuesday, May 27, 2014 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP Images)

Dolly Parton performs in concert at the Ryman Auditorium on Friday, July 31, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

Dolly Parton introduces her Duncan Hines’ Buttermilk Biscuit mix, available in stores this January. (Conagra Brands, Inc.)

Dolly Parton at the CMA Awards in Nashville in 1977. (AP Photo)

Dolly Parton opens the 2022 season at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge. The icon donated $1 million to fund research into pediatric infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. (Photo: WATE)

Dolly Parton helped to announce the upcoming Dollywood attraction at a press conference on Friday. (WATE)

A full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.