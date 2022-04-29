KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Despite her request to be removed from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration being declined, Dolly Parton said in an interview Friday that she would “accept gracefully” if voted in by fans.

In an interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin about her latest novel and companion album Run, Rose, Run, Parton was asked what she will do if she’s inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite her request to be withdrawn from consideration because she felt that hadn’t earned that right.

“Well, I’ll accept gracefully. I would just say thanks and I’ll accept it because the fans vote. But when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.” Dolly Parton in an interview with NPR

The Sevierville native is among 20 artists that fans could vote to be included in the latest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class. The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2022 inductees.

Parton had accrued the fifth most votes with nearly 400,000, pulling ahead of artists like Judas Priest (360k+), Carly Simon (333k+) and Lionel Ritchie (300k+). The top four is currently comprised of Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar and Eurythmics. Voting is set to end Friday, April 29.

In her initial decline to be nominated, she said that experience has inspired her to release a rock and roll album in the future.

“This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. The 2022 inductees are set to be announced in May with an induction ceremony to take place this fall.