KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton’s first novel, “Run, Rose, Run” co-written with bestselling author James Patterson is heading to the big screen with Parton set to star in it after Sony Pictures acquired the film rights this week. Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine is adapting the novel for the film.

Parton tweeted the announcement on Tuesday, saying that she “can’t wait to make this dream come true” with Hello Sunshine, Sony and some of her “favorite people,” James Patterson and Reese Witherspoon.

“In a highly competitive situation, Sony Pictures has landed Run, Rose, Run, set to star 11-time Grammy winning and two-time Academy Award nominated singer-songwriter Dolly Parton,” Sony Pictures stated in a release sent to WATE 6 On Your Side on Tuesday.

“Dolly Parton and Jim Patterson. Are you kidding me? An entirely unique dynamic duo. Plus Hello Sunshine! We feel lucky as hell and grateful,” Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, said.

Sony is planning a theatrical release of the Southern fiction thriller, which is set in Nashville. “Run, Rose, Run” is a story about a young singer-songwriter on the rise who is taken under the wing of a country music superstar as she runs from her past. The novel debuted at No. 1 on the Amazon Best Sellers list as well as the New York Times Bestsellers List when it was released in early March.

Later in March, Hello Sunshine, which is Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon’s media company, announced that is was teaming up with Parton and Patterson for the film adaptation of their novel.

Parton and Patterson, via his company James Patterson Entertainment, will produce the feature alongside Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine’s President of Film and Television, Lauren Neustadter. Ashley Strumwasser will executive produce for Hello Sunshine. Parton will also write original songs for the film.

Parton said during a Good Morning America interview about “Run, Rose, Run” that she saw herself in many of the novel’s characters and how she related to the strong female characters.

The novel is Parton’s first and her love of books and sharing stories has been a long practice of hers for decades. Parton has often said in interviews and in her 2020 book, “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” that songwriting was like telling stories from her time growing up in East Tennessee as well as later in her career as she gained new experiences.

Run, Rose, Run marks the first time Parton will have a starring role on the big screen since Straight Talk. She has also starred in hit films 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

“I am thrilled to be bringing Run, Rose, Run to Sony Pictures. I’m looking forward to working with Sony and being in the movie as well. It’s a good time to be excited, working with some of my favorite people,” Parton said.

“I want to watch this movie and say ‘I love this film.’ And that’s exactly why I’m so excited to be working with Hello Sunshine and Sony Pictures. They’re the best at what they do,” Patterson said.

“Counting my lucky stars that I get to collaborate with this dream team! Working with Dolly and James, who are both master storytellers, is a dream come true for me. I am overjoyed to have Sony Pictures on board as we work alongside Dolly Parton – a luminous personality, magnetic presence, and brilliant songwriter and storyteller – to bring Dolly’s gripping and heartbreaking story to the screen. We hope that this film will not only entertain but also inspire women and girls everywhere to keep dreaming,” Witherspoon said.

A director is not yet attached to the project.