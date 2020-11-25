Dolly Parton picks up a 2021 Grammy nomination

Dolly Parton speaks to the media at the Dollywood premiere of “Dolly Parton’s Heatstrings” in November, 2019. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton just keeps staying busy and now has yet another Grammy Award nomination to add to her ever-expanding career as an entertainer.

This week, the 2021 Grammy Award nominations were announced; Dolly picked up a nomination for her collaboration with Zach Williams on the song, “There Was Jesus” in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song category.

The Grammys, which will be held Jan. 31, will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

Kanye West also picked up a Grammy nomination for his “Jesus is King” album in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album category. West came to East Tennessee earlier this year to perform his “Sunday Service Collective” with a choir at a youth bible conference in Pigeon Forge.

