Dolly Parton shares her favorite things about fall, music at Dollywood, more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you love autumn you’re in pretty good company.

Beloved Tennessean Dolly Parton says she’s a fan too. Parton gave a question-and-answer interview detailing her favorite fall memories and the importance of family traditions during the fall, especially those surrounding Dollywood’s Harvest Festival.

Dolly on fall in the Smokies:

Dolly on fall memories:

Dolly on importance of music at Dollywood:

Dolly on spending time with family at Dollywood:

The Harvest Festival continues through Oct. 31.

This season’s Harvest Festival includes new decorations and visually impactful landscaping, more live music than in any festival in the theme park’s history, and great food. Each evening ends with Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

Dollywood is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day of operation during the Harvest Festival. You can find a full schedule and purchase tickets online at www.dollywood.com or download the Dollywood App.

Latest Posts