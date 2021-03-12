Dollywood kicks off 2021 season after several renovation projects

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new season at Dollywood officially gets underway starting Friday.

The park will hold its annual season passholder event Friday, March 12 before opening to the general public for the 2021 season on Saturday.

You can expect to see a lot of changes at the park this year. Several projects to improve the guest experience were completed during the off-season, including putting new tracks on four roller coasters.

“If you’re one of the people that like to put their hands up in the air when they’re riding down that hill, then you’ll get a chance to do it consistently now,” Dollywood Company President Eugene Naughton said.

The blacksmith shop has been moved to a larger space that will also make room for a new seating area near Hickory House. With the move, the storefront has room for bigger and better activities.

“We’re going to be able to do things that we did in the 1880s and things that they’re doing right now with gas forges and the welding that they’re doing,” said Dollywood vice president of marketing and public relations Pete Owens.

A new experience the Blacksmith Shop will offer is guests being able to make their own knives.

Park events, like the Flower and Food Festival, will also return this season. The festival will take place from April 23 through June 7.

Masks are required and capacity will still be limited.

