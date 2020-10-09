Drive-in benefit concert for Bijou Theatre being held at Soaky Mountain Waterpark

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Soaky Mountain Waterpark will play host to one last splash of summer.

The Sevierville waterpark will host Atlanta band Yacht Rock Revue on Nov. 7 for a benefit drive-in concert. The drive-in concert is being put on by BigWheel Events and Wilderness at the Smokies. The two hosted a series of drive-in concerts in September at Smokies Stadium in Kodak.

“After seeing what they accomplished with the Drive-In Concert Series, we thought this would be a perfect partner for us,” Nikki Harrell, director of sales for Wilderness at the Smokies, said.

Tickets are on sale now. Prices start at $175, which includes up to 6 people per car. Food and beverages will be available for sale on-site. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.thedriveinconcert.com.

“The Bijou Theatre is one of the many crown jewels for Knoxville, and we want to do whatever we can to assist in keeping their doors open. We hope others will join us in the endeavor,” BigWheel CEO Parker Frost said.

Masks must be worn at all times when not in your designated area. Sanitizing stations will be positioned throughout the concert area. The Bijou Theatre will also have merchandise for sale.

