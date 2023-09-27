KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A movie premiere featuring the Robertson family of the A&E reality TV show “Duck Dynasty” is happening in Knoxville this week.

Uncle Si will be in town to help host the premiere of “The Blind,” which is a drama that depicts the story behind the family’s dynasty of duck hunting; especially on patriarch Phil Robertson, his struggles, his family issues and his conversion to Christ.

The Robertsons had asked their fans where they wanted to see the new movie premiere and they chose three places: Bowling Green, Ky., Fort Worth, Texas and Knoxville, Tenn.

“The Blind” will premiere on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Regal Pinnacle movie theater in Turkey Creek at 4 p.m. Tickets have already sold out.