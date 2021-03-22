East Tennessee American Idol contestants take on duets in next round of competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee will be well represented when American Idol resumes Monday as contestant duets participate in the duets portion of Hollywood week.

Christina Daugherty, a Knox County teacher, and Vonore singer-songwriter EmiSunshine will appear on the duets episode of American Idol on Monday, March 22 at 8 p.m. Judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan select contestants to pair together for their next chance to advance in the competition.

During the Sunday, March 21, episode of American Idol, three singers were able to make it to the next round of the show.

Daugherty is a teacher from L&N STEM Academy Magnet High School in Knox County. EmiSunshine is a singer-songwriter from Vonore who also punched her ticket to the next round.

Drake McCain is from Rhea County and also had a chance to advance to the next round. McCain also competed on the show back in 2019.