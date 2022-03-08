KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennesseans represented and literally shined at Monday night’s Amazon Prime Video streaming event of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards with country icon Dolly Parton as co-host.

Parton, while wearing a shining shards of mirror outfit, was joined by co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett — all three also performed — in the ceremony that the Associated Press reports jumped from network TV to a streaming-only, no commercials telecast on Amazon Prime Video, and shifted from a theater setting to the outdoor Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen were at the awards ceremony – performing and winning honors during the event.

Ballerini, a Knoxville native, joined Parton for a performance of the first single from Parton’s new album, “Run, Rose, Run” that accompanies her novel of the same name that the country icon co-authored with James Patterson. Ballerini also lends her vocals on the audiobook version of the novel, bringing a little more East Tennessee to the Nashville-centric story.

Carly Pearce, with her Dollywood roots in East Tennessee, won Female Artist of the Year and also shared a win with Ashley McBryde for Music Event of the Year for their duet, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

Morgan Wallen, in his first awards ceremony appearance since a video of him uttering a racial slur surfaced in February 2021, marked Monday night’s event with an Album of the Year win for “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

Dolly Parton, left, and Kelsea Ballerini arrive at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Carly Pearce accepts the award for female artist of the year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Morgan Wallen accepts the award for album of the year for “Dangerous: The Double Album” at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Texas native and “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson stole the spotlight and social media trends for her performance of Parton’s timeless hit, “I Will Always Love You.”

Apart from all the glitz, glamour and shining performances, Parton had opened the awards ceremony on a serious note by dedicating the show to the people of Ukraine.

“I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine,” Parton said. “So why don’t we just dedicate this entire show to them, and pray for peace.”