HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Ryle Manis and Chase Drinnon, a couple from Hawkins County, have been invited to a special event in New York for the premiere of a rom-com series created by Walmart.

Ryle Manis and Chase Drinnon, who work at Walmart, will attend the “Add to Heart” premiere as VIPs in New York. They have known each other since childhood and started dating in high school.

According to Walmart, they are engaged and plan to get married in June. Their jobs at Walmart have helped them save up for an engagement ring, and they are excited to explore New York City and enjoy the holiday season.

The event will take place on November 30, and they are among a few other couples who met at Walmart and are attending the event.

“Add to Heart,” is a 23-part series that allows viewers to purchase products while they watch the program. The series is about a designer named Jessica who returns to her hometown for the holidays and falls in love with an old flame named Javi.