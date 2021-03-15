Emi Sunshine, Christina Daugherty earn gold ticket to Hollywood on American Idol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two East Tennesseans are headed to Hollywood for competition on American Idol. Emi Sunshine and Christina Daugherty earned their golden ticket on the show that aired Sunday, March 14.

Neither audition aired on the show, but afterward both took to social media to show off a golden ticket.

Daugherty, otherwise known as Redd, punched her ticket Sunday night as well. Daugherty is a Knoxville native who works in the classroom.

In her post, she said she’s “lucky my students pushed me outside my comfort zone.”

American Idol airs at 8 p.m. ET each Sunday night on ABC.

