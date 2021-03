(WATE) — An East Tennessee singer-songwriter’s American Idol journey was cut short as she didn’t make the top 24 on Monday night.

The Madisonville teen known as EmiSunshine advanced last week after her duet of Johnny Cash’s “I Walk The Line” alongside contestant Alex Miller.

Judge Luke Bryan tweeted out that he enjoyed having her and others on the show to keep their heads held high and be proud of their time on the show.