(The Hill) — The Emmy Awards are reportedly getting pushed back and won’t air on Sep. 18 due to a pair of high-profile entertainment industry labor strikes.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was poised to air on Fox but has been postponed from its original mid-September airdate, according to multiple reports.

The delay is due to strikes by both SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America (WGA). SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ guild, began a strike for higher wages and better compensation for streaming productions, among other issues, earlier this month. The WGA has been on strike over similar demands since May.

It’s the first time in more than two decades that the Emmys have been postponed, according to Variety, which was the first to report the awards show’s delay on Thursday. The Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the United States invasion of Afghanistan two months later delayed the Emmys that year until November.

A representative for the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which hosts the annual show, didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment.