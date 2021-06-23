En Vogue, John Anderson to perform at Tennessee Valley Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Organizers of the 101st annual Tennessee Valley Fair have announced the first group of artists that will rock the performance stage after a two-year hiatus.

The fair will return for its 101st edition in September after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held Sept. 10-19 at the Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center.

Country artist Jon Langston will kick off the performances Sept. 10 at the Homer Hamilton Theatre.

Longtime country performer John Anderson will take perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 12. Anderson has charted more than 40 singles on the Billboard country music charts, including five number ones: “Wild and Blue,” “Swingin’,” “Black Sheep,” “Straight Tequila Night,” and “Money in the Bank.” On Sept. 14, “There Was This Girl” singer Riley Green will hit the performance stage.

Seven-time Grammy Award-nominees En Vogue will perform some of their hit songs like “Don’t Let Go (Love)” and “Hold On” on Sept. 17. The Oakland natives have sold more than 30 million records worldwide to date.

The Purple Experience will bring their unique Prince tribute act to East Tennessee on Sept. 18. Country artist Joe Nichols rounds out the first group of performers on Sept. 19.

Another round of concert performers will be announced at a later date. For more information visit www.tnvalleyfair.org or call 865-215-1471.