Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival will feature improv, workshops

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2021 Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival will feature live interactive workshops, an improv performance portion, and an after-party all from the comfort of home.

The virtual event will be held on June 5. Three storytellers, Bil Lepp, Kim Weitkamp, and Andy Offut Irwin will host workshops throughout the day. The main performance will be at 8 p.m.

Lepp, Weitkamp and Irwin will also be featured in an unrehearsed improv segment.

Tickets for the main performance are $15. Workshops are $20 each or three for $45. The after-party is $10 with giveaways for the audience. A whole day ticket is $50.

Upon registration, participants will receive an email confirmation of their purchase. An email link to their events will arrive before the festival. In the event of registration difficulty, email flatwatertales@gmail.com or call 865-275-5270.

Tickets are now on sale on the festival’s Eventbrite page. Tickets are also available at the Ferrell Shop, 232 Jackson Square, in Oak Ridge.