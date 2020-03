Foo Fighters set new Knoxville concert date

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Foo Fighters have set a date for their return to Thompson-Boling Arena. The rock band will play Friday, Oct. 9, according to the rock band’s website.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning band announced on March 16 that it was rescheduling its 25th anniversary Van Tour concert dates because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dates in Phoenix, Oklahoma City and Albuquerque, New Mexico, have been rescheduled as well.

