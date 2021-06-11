Foreigner coming to Knoxville after a year of postponed shows

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a year of postponed shows, iconic rock ‘n’ roll band Foreigner is back on the road again and will be stopping in Knoxville as a part of the band’s 2021 Greatest Hits Tour.

The rock group has 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits. Their biggest hits include “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Head Games,” “Urgent,” “Feels Like The First Time” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

They will be rocking out at the Civic Auditorium on October 17. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18. Tickets can be bought at the KCAC box office or through Ticketmaster. According to the Auditorium’s website, prices range from $32.50 to $147.50.

To learn more about the tour, visit the band’s website by clicking here and if you cannot make the show in Knoxville, Foreigner will be playing in Johnson City on Oct. 15.