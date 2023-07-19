KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A VFL and former Vols offensive lineman has become a singer and songwriter, releasing his newest single on Wednesday.

Thomas Edwards dropped “Runnin’ Through That T” on July 19. Just a day before, Edwards stopped by WATE’s sister station, WJHL, to talk about his new music.

Edwards told WJHL “Runnin’ Through That T” had more than 1,000 presaves ahead of its release. In the interview, he explained that he grew up around music and started playing the cello in middle school, but it wasn’t until high school that started considering himself a “football guy.”

Edwards has been promoting his song on his Instagram and Twitter.

“Get the lyrics down before the season, it’s gonna be a fun fall with this one.” Edwards wrote on Instagram.

“Runnin’ Through That T” is available to listen to on Spotify and YouTube.

Edwards was on the UT Football team from the 2013 season through the 2016 season, with his college debut in the game against Chattanooga on October 11, 2014. According to the team’s roster, he is originally from Kingsport, Tennessee, and majored in Arts and Sciences.