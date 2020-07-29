Garth Brooks withdraws from CMA Awards’ Entertainer of the Year category

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Garth Brooks, the reigning CMA Awards’ Entertainer of the Year, will not be considered for the top prize at this year’s ceremony, the country superstar said Wednesday morning.

Brooks, who has won the award seven times, told an audience of thousands on Facebook Live that he made the decision to withdraw his name from the category.

Brooks said he wanted to give another artist the opportunity to win the coveted honor.

No date has been set for the 2020 CMA Awards, but longtime host Carrie Underwood has said she will not emcee this year’s ceremony.

