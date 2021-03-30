Gatlinburg artist, students bringing egg-citement to SkyLift Park

Sweeping views of the Great Smokies from Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, which opens its SkyBridge suspension bridge on the afternoon of May 17, 2019. (Blake Stevens / WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is collaborating with Gatlinburg-Pittman High School art students and Art Studio of the Smokies owner Camille Barton Spires to create some egg-citement this weekend.

The park is host its Spring into Color event. Vibrant eggs decorations, including egg-shaped light displays from the SkyBridge, inflatables for photo-ops, and hand-painted fabricated eggs will decorate the tourist stop. The students and Spires will be painting fabricated eggs on-site as part of the event.

Painting will take place Friday and Saturday, April 2-3 at SkyLift Park. Friday hours are 1-7 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.