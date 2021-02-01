Gatlinburg SkyBridge to be transformed into twinkling ‘Tunnel of Love’ through February

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced that the attraction will be dedicated to spreading the love in February.

According to a release from the park, the “Love is in the Air” event will return for the entire month.

Thousands of twinkling red and white lights will cover the park, including the SkyBridge.

The release says the SkyBridge will be transformed into a 300-foot “Tunnel of Love” covered in lights.

“Custom-welded hearts will be hung beneath the bridge and 18,000 lights will be strung to create the ‘Tunnel of Love,'” according to the release.

The SkyDeck at the park will feature a 30-foot tall tree comprised of lights, and classic soul and Motown songs will be synced to the lights.

Since the opening of the SkyBridge, we can’t even begin to count the number of proposals we’ve seen along the bridge and atop Crockett Mountain. That’s why this event seems like a natural fit for us and a celebration of what we see here every day, and what better time than when everybody could use a little love? Park General Manager Randy Watson

The event is included in the price of regular tickets. The park is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day in the winter season.

You can purchase tickets at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park ticket office or online by clicking here.