KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Good news for “General Hospital” fans! ABC is returning with new episodes starting today.

If you are not able to see “General Hospital” in the regular time period, ABC will make each new episode available on ABC.com, the ABC app, and Hulu without sign-in restrictions for viewers.

WATE will also schedule any missed episodes overnight at 2:34 am daily beginning Jan. 29 and going through the duration of impeachment trial coverage.