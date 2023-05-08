KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight will perform in Knoxville later this year as part of her 2023 Farewell Tour.

The Tennessee Theatre announced that Knight will perform at the historic venue on Thursday, August 31.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

Knight, 78, is recognized as one of the most influential soul and R&B voices of all time. The group Gladys Knight and the Pips joined the famed Motown Records label in 1966 and won three Grammy Awards. Knight garnered four more Grammy Awards as a solo artist.

She was awarded the National Medal of the Arts, the highest honor given to artists and art patrons by the United States Government, in 2021. President Joe Biden presented her with the Kennedy Center Honors in 2022.

Gladys Knight and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. She sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl when it was held in her hometown of Atlanta in 2019.

Knight is the latest famed artist to announce a farewell tour performance in Knoxville this year. Legendary rock bands KISS and Aerosmith have both announced 2023 dates in Knoxville on their respective farewell tours.