Glenn Jacobs donates WWE Royal Rumble appearance fee to Knoxville scholarship fund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs reprised his roll as ‘Kane’ at WWE’s Royal Rumble on Sunday and he’s donating the money from his appearance to a local charity.

While the WWE did not release the details of Jacobs’ contract, his earnings from the appearance will be donated to the Applied Technology Scholarship Fund for Tennessee College of Applied Technology Knoxville.

At the event, Bianca Belair—Knoxville’s own Austin-East and University of Tennessee graduate Bianca Nicole Blair Crawford—won the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She will go on to compete at WrestleMania in April.

Mayor Jacobs received a COVID-19 rapid test before leaving for and upon arriving at the event, according to a release from the county. While there, he wore a CDC-recommended face covering and kept his distance from others while not performing. Mayor Jacobs also received a COVID-19 rapid test before returning to work. WWE covered all travel expenses.