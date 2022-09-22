ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A concert inspired by classic radio shows, such as Grand Ole Opry, is coming to Athens. Solid Gold County will be on Friday, Sept 30 at the Arts Center in Athens, Tennessee.

The show will feature local musical talent, including Skelton Key, Wes Swafford, and Meghan McGee. Presented as a simulated radio show, the fictional radio station, WAAC, will broadcast live from the Black Box with Jim Brooks as DJ for this tribute to Country music.

Joe Littleton is directing the show with help from co-director Jason Housley. Other vocal performers include Raegan Graves, Cody Housley, Cord Jones, Lindsey Kimball, Ashley Littleton, Kinslee Melhorn, Steve Miller, Bill Paisley. September Song, the AACA House Band, will provide musical accompaniment.

People can buy general admission seats or reserve a table. Tables must be reserved by Tuesday, September 27. All tickets include access to light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. However, attendees can buy a ‘plus Catering’ ticket to help cover the cost of catering; however, this is an optional ticket and is not required to enjoy refreshments.

Refreshments are available at 6:30 p.m., seating begins at 7 p.m., and the show goes “on air” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $17.50 for adults and $12.50 for students. They can be bought at athensartscouncil.org or The Arts Center at 320 North White Street, Athens, TN. Tickets can also be bought over the phone with a credit card by calling 423-745-8781.

Solid Gold County is also the first concert in the Athens Area Council’s Arts House Blend Concert Series. The series includes four concerts where budding artists can find a larger audience right in their own backyard. You can find out more about the series here.