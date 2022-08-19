(NEXSTAR) – The AMC theater chain is hoping you’ll spend one of your summer nights watching “Grease” on the big screen.

Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC Theatres, announced on Twitter that “Grease” will return to theaters in honor of Olivia Newton-John, who passed earlier this month at 73.

Aron added that the showings will be part of the theater chain’s “$5 Fan Faves” movie deal, meaning the screenings will cost only $5 plus tax. Some of the proceeds will also be donated to charity.

“An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research,” Aron added.

Aron did not specify how many theaters would be participating, but said “many” of the chain’s locations would be hosting “Grease” screenings this weekend. Specific showtimes and participating theaters can be found at AMC’s official website.

Olivia Newton-John’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen shortly after her passing on Aug. 8, 2022. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Newton-John, who passed away on Aug. 8, had first been diagnosed with breast cancer in the early 1990s. Throughout the following years, she became an advocate for breast cancer awareness and championed research initiatives and charities. She also helped to create the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.