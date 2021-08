KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a new way to see the Smokies? The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is taking visitors to some tethered heights.

The festival from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Townsend Visitor Center will have at least 12 hot air balloons and plenty of food trucks, children’s activities and live entertainment. Carmen Simpher shares more about what visitors can expect.