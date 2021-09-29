KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greek food, dancing and shopping will fill the air outside of St. George Greek Orthodox Church beginning Friday. The 42nd annual Greek Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 1-2 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Attendees will have the chance to try traditional Greek food including roast lamb, gyro, souvlaki, pastichio and spanakopita. Inside the church hall there will be a large selection of pastries. In addition, a taverna will have Greek wines, coffee and frappes available. Credit cards will be accepted for all food booths both inside and outside this year.

The church will also be offering tours of its newly rebuilt sanctuary. The church features Byzantine iconography and hand-painted tiles that reflect the color of the Aegean Sea. Students from St. George college will perform both traditional and modern Greek dancing accompanied by a live band.

Admission is $2 for adults and children 12-under are free, a weekend pass is available for $3. St. George Church is located at 4070 Kingston Pike in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood. Free parking is available at The Shops at Western Plaza, Laurel Church of Christ, Second Presbyterian Church, West High School, and First United Methodist Church. Complimentary shuttle buses will run continuously to and from parking and Greek Fest.