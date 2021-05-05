Greeneville to have a more “normal” 4th of July celebration

The Big Spring area in Downtown Greeneville provides much needed shade for the 4th of July heat.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greeneville will be holding its ninth-annual American Downtown celebration on Saturday, July 3, at the Big Spring.

Following a 2020 celebration with COVID-19 modifications, the organizers hope to return to a more “normal” celebration for 2021, according to Amy Rose, public relations manager for the Town of Greeneville.

The free event will kick off at 4 p.m. July 3. There will be live music, food trucks, a nighttime parade, a hot dog eating contest, and a fireworks show.

The stage behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library will feature a variety of live music, from bluegrass and rock to hip hop and country. The artists will perform from 4 p.m. until the Andrew Johnson Bank Parade at sunset.

Parade entry deadline June 19

The parade will begin at Towne Square Shopping Center on Summer Street at 9:15 p.m. The parade will go from Summer Street to Main Street onto Tusculum Boulevard and end at Greeneville High School.

Following the parade, the fireworks show will launch from the hill behind Burley Stadium. The grand marshal for this year’s parade will be USS Greeneville crew members in Greeneville for their 25th reunion.

“We especially want our local veterans to enter the parade, so they can be recognized and thanked for their service to our country,” Rose said.

Parade entries are open to:

marching bands

floats

ATV’s classic cars and trucks

walking groups

business and commercial vehicles

pageant winners dancing troupes

clubs

civic organizations

churches

school groups

historic reenactors

There is no fee to participate in the parade and entry forms are available at Town Hall or www.greenevilletn.gov under “How Do I Apply.” The deadline to enter is June 19.

Youth Art Contest

The art contest theme will be “Underwater Adventures” in honor of the 25th reunion of crew members from the USS Greeneville. Prizes will be awarded to the 5-7, 8-11, 12-14, and 15-18 age groups. Winners will be announced by Mayor W.T. Daniels at the Big Spring gazebo.

To enter the art contest, draw or color a representation of an underwater adventure and submit the artwork at Greeneville Town Hall or via email to arose@greenevilletn.gov. The deadline to enter is June 30.

For more information on the celebration, follow the Town of Greeneville on Facebook or visit www.greenevilletn.gov.