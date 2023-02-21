KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Guns N’ Roses are set to embark on a summer tour that will take them around the world and right through the Volunteer State.

The iconic rock band will hit the road for the first time since 2021 and perform at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Other regional tour dates include Nashville on Aug. 26, Charlotte on Aug. 29 and Lexington on Sept. 6.

Tickets will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale, beginning on Wednesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. General sales for all dates will begin on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. at gunsnroses.com.

Knoxville has become an increasingly frequent stop for major music and entertainment acts. The city was recently rated the No. 41 market in the U.S. for concerts in 2023, jumping 56 spots from the previous year.

Thompson-Boling Arena has been able to attract larger acts more frequently since the University of Tennessee began alcohol sales at campus venues in 2019. The arena has since hosted major events and musical acts like Paul McCartney, Alan Jackson, Elton John, and many others.

Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Eagles, and Lizzo are among the major acts scheduled to play the venue this year.