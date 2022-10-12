KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamilton is coming to Knoxville in February as a part of the Tennessee Theatre’s 2022-23 season.

The show will run from Feb. 7-19, 2023. Tickets for Hamilton will go on sale on October 24, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Tennessee Theatre Box Office. Tickets can be bought in person Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The theater adds that tickets cannot be bought by calling the Tennessee Theatre Box Office and there is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the show.

According to the theatre, ticket prices will range from $69 to $199. A lottery will be held to distribute 40 $10 tickets to each performance. Details for the lottery have not yet been released.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Knoxville engagement should be made through Ticketmaster or in person at the Tennessee Theatre Box Office,” said Jeffery Seller.

Hamilton follows the story of Alexander Hamilton and his rising to prominence before his death. The book, music, and lyrics of the show were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors according to the theatre.

Other shows coming to Knoxville for the 2022-23 Tennessee Theatre season include Dear Evan Hanson, Jesus Christ Superstar, Tootsie, Cats and Ain’t Too Proud. The season runs from November 2022 to July 2023.