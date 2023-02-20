KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Theatre put on its last of 16 performances of “Hamilton” Sunday night.

Tickets went on sale in October and the show opened Feb. 7th. Tom Bugg is the general manager of the Tennessee Theatre and said tickets sold out 45 minutes after going on sale.

Bugg also said the musical was one of their best-selling shows in the theatre’s history, and 25,000 people attended over the two weeks.

“As part of my job, I sit it in the lobby at the end of the shows and watch the reaction from people, and it’s just been amazing,” Bugg said.

In addition to the large audiences, an extensive crew was required for set-up and take-down of the set. Tim Burns is the technical director for the Tennessee Theatre, and said over 100 local theatrical technicians assisted the road team on loading the show out.

“We’ll start at 11 tonight and work for five hours, go home at 4 a.m., have an eight-hour rest and be back at noon to finish the loadout which we’re projecting will be about 5 Monday afternoon,” Burns said.

The theatre hopes to bring “Hamilton” back in the future, and will have “Wicked” for two weeks next year.