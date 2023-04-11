KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hank Williams Jr. with a few guest musicians are set to play in East Tennessee this summer. Tickets go on sale this week.

The “A Country Boy Can Survive” singer-songwriter is making a stop on his tour at Thompson-Boling Arena in June. The concert is his only stop in the Volunteer State for the tour, which ranges from Alabama to Florida, Idaho, Montana, California, across Oklahoma all the way up to Washington state and even Maine.

The 73-year-old “All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down)” musician will also have regional stops in Alpharetta, Ga., Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Tampa, Fla.

Hank Williams Jr. with guests The Frontmen and Dillon Carmichael will play Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. All tickets will be sold online via Ticketmaster.

Knoxville has become a popular stop for major music and entertainment acts in recent months as more tour dates are announced by officials, including Stevie Nicks, Guns N’Roses, Shania Twain, and Lizzo. The city was recently rated the No. 41 market in the U.S. for concerts in 2023, jumping 56 spots from the previous year.