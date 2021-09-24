Harvest Festival, Great Pumpkin LumiNights returns to Dollywood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood‘s highly-anticipated Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin LumiNights is underway.

A longstanding family tradition for so many, the Harvest Festival features autumn landscaping and décor, award-winning entertainment, artisans and tasty culinary treats. The festival will be going on through Oct. 30.

“Fall is a special time of year in the Smoky Mountains, because God’s handiwork is on full display for everyone to enjoy when they come to visit,” Dolly Parton said. “It’s also the time when the heat of the summer fades and the crisp, cool evenings make it just right to enjoy the fresh mountain air. Some of my most treasured family memories took place during the fall, and I want our guests to make their own wonderful memories while they are here.”

Southern gospel, bluegrass, classic country and Americana bands will be performing throughout the park. Among the festival headliners are CeCe Winans (Oct. 9), Pam Tillis (Sept. 29), Jimmy Fortune (Oct. 2), Shenandoah (Oct. 20-21), Karen Peck and New River (Oct. 3), Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (Oct. 4), Taylor Red (Sept. 24), Rhonda Vincent and the Rage (Oct. 14-15), Janelle Arthur (Sept. 26) and the Lee University Singers (Oct. 17).

Great Pumpkin LumiNights offers family-friendly harvesttime events for anyone looking for a fun, not scary experience. One of the “biggest” additions to last season’s festival returns this year, as guests can peruse more than a dozen colossal pumpkins. Last year’s pumpkins ranged from 800 to 1,500 pounds each.

(FILE WATE Photo)

Dollywood’s culinary offerings include smoked bratwursts, turkey legs, or chicken and andouille sausage gumbo as well as sweet potato poutine, spiced pumpkin bisque and three-bean pumpkin chili. The park is offering pumpkin treats like pumpkin spice churros with pumpkin fluff and pumpkin spice salted caramel mocha iced coffee. Other sweet treats include maple pecan and bacon funnel cake, hot apple cider and an apple pie milkshake.

Dollywood is open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. each day of operation (Sept. 24- Oct. 30) during the Harvest Festival. The park is closed on Tuesdays throughout the festival. For more information and a park operating calendar, visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.