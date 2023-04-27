KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While a formal announcement has not yet been made, it seems Thompson-Boling Arena is teasing a potential upcoming rock concert announcement on Twitter.

While those who are not familiar with the rock band Aerosmith, they were formed in Boston during the 70s and incorporated elements of pop rock, heavy metal, glam metal and rhythm and blues into their music.

The arena dropped the hint around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The social media post shows an Aerosmith’s logo painted on The Rock with “Peace Out” where “Aerosmith” is typically seen.

“Big news headed your way next week…” the tweet reads.

This social media post comes as the likes of IMDb, Loudwire and the New York Post are questioning that the band may be going on tour. Some outlets even questioned if it could be a farewell tour.

Notably, this announcement could have been quite some time in the making as the live stream of The Rock showed a different face Thursday evening. It is unclear when The Rock was painted with the Aerosmith logo.