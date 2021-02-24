Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit headlining 2021 Bristol Rhythm and Roots festival

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 18: Jason Isbell performs at Gibson’s Opening Party during Summer NAMM 2019 at Wildhorse Saloon on July 18, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Gibson)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 20th Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival will go on.

More than 100 artists will play Sept. 10-12 on 16 stages across downtown Bristol along the Tennessee-Virginia line.

Festival organizers released an early sneak peek Wednesday at some of the acts set to play, including Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. The Grammy-award winner will be joined by Tanya Tucker, Rhonda Vincent, Steeldrivers, Yola, Blackberry Smoke, Jim Lauderdale, and more.

The popular country music festival highlighting the genre’s formation is produced by the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. The full list of performers has not been released.

Weekend passes are currently on sale for $100. The cost is increased to $115 on May 1.