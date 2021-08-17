Joe the sloth of Zoo Knoxville turns 2 on Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville is set to celebrate a special birthday Wednesday. Joe the two-toed sloth will turn 2-years-old on Aug. 18.

And to celebrate, the staff will be giving him a special watermelon and sweet potato birthday cake.

You can be there and watch as he receives his gifts and other enrichment activities at 2 p.m. in the Clayton Family ARC. It’s a good opportunity to see Joe since he’s often hiding deep in his exhibit and snoozing away.

If you’ve been to the zoo recently and struggled to find him, his keeper says Joe is nocturnal, so, going to the zoo’s after-hours events may help you see him in action.

