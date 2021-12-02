KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country star Keith Urban is coming to Knoxville next year as part of his first North American tour in four years.

The four-time GRAMMY Award winner will perform along with 3-time GRAMMY Award nominee Ingrid Andress at Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Tickets will go on-sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets for The ‘Ville, Urban’s official fan club, will be available Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

The Speed of Now Tour is his first tour launch since the Graffiti U Tour began in 2018. It will feature more than 50 shows across the U.S. and Canada. Urban recently released ‘Wild Hearts’ the lead single from his upcoming twelfth studio album.

For information on where to get tickets go to KnoxvilleTickets.com