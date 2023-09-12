KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country artist and East Tennessee’s own Kelsea Ballerini is bringing her newly announced “The Homecoming Show” to Knoxville this November.

Ballerini will play Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Nov. 2, which will be her first major arena show. It is also a one-night-only concert.

Tickets go on sale to her fan club at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15. Ingrid Andress and Georgia Webster will open.

“Throughout the last decade and four albums, there has been a consistent ode to my hometown. Whether it be lyrically like in ‘Half of my Hometown’ or celebrating milestone moments in venues like my high school, the Tennessee Theatre, or the Civic Center, it’s always been incredibly important to me to go back to the place that let me go to chase my dream,” Ballerini stated in a press release. “Playing Thompson-Boling has been on my bucket list since I was a little kid watching my favorite musicians come through town and is the perfect place to celebrate such a bookmark year and kick off a new level of touring.”