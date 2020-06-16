Kenny Chesney releases official tour dates for 2021

by: WKRN Web Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country Star Kenny Chesney has released new tour dates for 2021.

Chesney had to cancel his stadium tour for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I kept talking to experts, city officials, team owners, medical people, looking to understand how we were coming along with resolving the health issues. I had kept hoping that as time passed, information would not only increase, but there would be some sort of solution so people could come back together. But things weren’t getting any clearer, so I did the hardest thing for me, but obviously best option for the safety of No Shoes Nation, my road family and everyone at the buildings involved.

Kenny Chesney

Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour will now visit 18 venues with a lineup of special guests including:

  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Old Dominion
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead

Kenny Chesney 2021 Chillaxification Tour Stadium Dates:

May 1             Raymond James Stadium                 Tampa, Fla.

May 8             Miller Park                                         Milwaukee, Wis.

May 15           Nissan Stadium                                  Nashville, Tenn.

May 22           Mercedes-Benz Stadium                   Atlanta, Ga.

May 29           Arrowhead Stadium                           Kansas City, Mo.  

June 5             U.S. Bank Stadium                            Minneapolis, Minn.

June 12           Heinz Field                                        Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 19           Lincoln Financial Field                     Philadelphia, Pa.

June 26           Soldier Field                                      Chicago, Ill.

July 3             Bobcat Stadium                                 Bozeman, Mont.

July 10           Busch Stadium                                   St. Louis, Mo.

July 17           CenturyLink Field                             Seattle, Wash.

July 24           SoFi Stadium                                     Inglewood, Calif.   

July 31           Empower Field at Mile High             Denver, Colo.

August 7         AT&T Stadium                                  Arlington, Texas           

August 14       Ford Field                                          Detroit, Mich.

August 21       MetLife Stadium                               East Rutherford, N.J.

Aug 27 & 28  Gillette Stadium                                 Foxborough, Mass.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

