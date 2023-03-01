KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After more than 40 years of rocking stages around the world, KISS will bring the final leg of their farewell tour right here to East Tennessee.

The rock legends on Wednesday announced their “absolute final shows of their final tour,” according to a release from Live Nation. The ‘End of the Road Tour’ first began in 2019 before many shows scheduled for 2020 forced to be postponed due to COVID-19.

KISS will rock and roll all night at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, Nov. 24 as part of the final 19 concerts across the U.S. and Canada this fall.

Ticket sales for the public will begin on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. Presale for the band’s official fan club, KISS Army, will begin on Monday, March 6 with other presales to be held during the week before general sales begin.

The tour will culminate with two consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 1-2.

KISS will join a long list of rock icons that have played at Thompson-Boling Arena since the University of Tennessee began alcohol sales at campus venues in 2019.

Journey and Toto recently played there as part of their 50th Anniversary tour. Paul McCartney and Elton John performed at the venue in 2022. Stevie Nicks, Eagles, and Guns N’ Roses are all scheduled to play in the arena in 2023.

These high-profile shows helped propel Knoxville into Pollstar’s Top 50 concert markets rankings for 2023, up 56 spots from the previous year.