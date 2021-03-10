Knox County Public Library continuing free Drive-In at the Midway movie series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city and Knox County Public Library are bringing back the Drive-In at the Midway movie series this spring.

The free drive-in event allows moviegoers a chance to watch on the big screen while maintaining COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

Registration is required and open now for the two films. You can register online at www.knoxlib.org/calendar-programs/programs-and-partnerships/drive-midway.

The Drive-In at the Midway will be showing:

Friday, March 26: “Zootopia” (PG, 2016)

Thursday, April 1: “Hop” (PG, 2011)

Each vehicle may bring in the number of passengers for which it is rated (one per seatbelt). Each reserved space includes an adjacent parking space to accommodate blankets or lawn chairs. Guests will need an FM radio to receive the film’s audio.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and movies begin at 8 p.m. Vehicles should enter at Gate 13, located on North Beaman Street, between Magnolia and Martin Luther King Jr. avenues.

Friends of the Knox County Public Library will distribute books to attendees and Publix will provide free popcorn to each car.

Guests should follow the five core actions recommended by the Knox County Health Department, including wearing a mask when moving about the grounds and no physical gathering between households.

For more information, visit KnoxvilleTN.gov/Events.