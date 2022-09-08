The Museum of Appalachia is one of many places included in the Knox County Public Library’s Explorer Pass.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Library cardholders in Knox County can continue to see a variety of cultural places for much less. The Knox County Public Library is renewing its Explorer Pass program.

The program, which offers free or discounted entry to local sites, including Zoo Knoxville, regional museums, and historic residences, was launched by the library in August 2021. This year, it has expanded to include Clarence Brown Theatre and Knoxville Opera performances.

New passes include three children’s tickets with the purchase of one adult ticket to Murder on the Orient Express at CBT on select evenings starting Sunday, September 18, and one free ticket with the purchase of one adult ticket to Knoxville Opera’s Glory Denied beginning Friday, September 9. Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is also offering tickets for its Masterworks and Chamber Classics series.

Each organization in the program has its own unique offering. Below is a list of organizations included in the program:

Blount Mansion

Historic Ramsey House

Historic Westwood

James White’s Fort

Mabry Hazen House

Museum of Appalachia

Museum of East Tennessee History

Muse Knoxville

Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Zoo Knoxville

The program is open to any adult with a library card in good standing. To get the benefits, go to the Knox County Library website and reserve your pass.

The library does note there are “a limited number of reservations available at each institution, and we cannot guarantee availability.” New passes are offered each week and can be booked up to six weeks in advance. In addition, there is a limit of two passes per month for each cardholder.

Library cards are free for Knox County residents. To get one, complete an application and bring it along with name and address verification to any Knox County Library branch.