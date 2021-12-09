KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You may be surprised to know the co-creator, executive producer, and writer for Netflix’s hit show “Outer Banks” is based in Knoxville, and season three is right around the corner.

“The new season is going to be more about the teens,” Shannon Burke said. “Probably more drama; it’s still ‘Outer Banks.'”

He added that each season of the show is like a different album, each one having a different flare — like show production and changing how things were done after the pandemic began.

“Everyone brought their kids,” Burke said of the atmosphere. “There were people running all around. It was almost like a party. You could feel it in the shooting too. It was fun.”

During the filming of season two, if an actor got sick, the whole production would shut down.

“The second year during the pandemic, it wasn’t like that at all because there were so many rules. (It) had to be a closed set where no one could come on. No one could be around the actors because they were the only people there who don’t have masks on.”

The show’s third season has been renewed, and production should begin in a few months, if not sooner.